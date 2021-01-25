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Eerie Parallels Between US & Venezuela
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31 views • January 25, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Venezuela-born philosopher and law expert Carlos Casanova outlines the eerie parallels between the communist enslavement of Venezuela, and what is happening now in America. Among other schemes, Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez created the fraudulent "elections" company Smartmatic to help him rig elections. This same firm is deeply intertwined with the companies that ran elections here. Perhaps most frightening is what Casanova says comes after the rigged elections.
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