Exposing the Myth of Evolution Scientifically takes a calm, evidence-based look at what evolutionary theory originally claimed, the scientific conditions its earliest advocates admitted would be necessary for it to stand, and why modern discoveries continue to raise serious questions about that story.

Rev. David Paxton and JD Williams, Founder of Last Christian Media, examine fossils, biology, genetics, and the reliability of Scripture in a family-friendly, faith-based discussion designed to encourage thoughtful analysis rather than hype or speculation.

This program is presented for informational and educational purposes from a Christian perspective. It is not intended to promote hostility or harm. Our goal is to examine ideas, evidence, and worldview claims with clarity and respect while upholding biblical truth.

