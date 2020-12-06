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David Icke - Ehrliche 10 Minuten zum Thema Realität
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577 views • December 06, 2020
In diesem Video spricht David Icke über das Thema Realität, Wahrnehmung und der Manipulation selbiger.
David Ickes Webseite:
www.davidicke.com
Link zum Originalvideo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EKuqqX6qKA
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
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https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
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t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
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Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
David Ickes Webseite:
www.davidicke.com
Link zum Originalvideo:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8EKuqqX6qKA
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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