3-05-23 Pastor Serino sermon Sunday evening - Don't let the world compromise your walk with God.
We invite you to join us each week in our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at
1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday
school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group at 3:30 pm. Wednesday
prayer service is at 7 pm, and Reformers Unanimous addiction recovery meetings
Fridays at 7 pm. See www.rurecovery.com. We look forward to
seeing you!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.