Vice, Who Claims To Tell Story in a Way That No One Else Can, Makes False Allegations Without Evidence

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12/19/2021 This is Vice, at this point in time, act as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s major international outreach operation and suppression of opposition voices in the lead up to the Beijing Winter Olympics. We accepted Vice’s interview invitation after their repeated requests. But we also recorded the interview on set ourselves. You will understand the Chinese Communist Party’s control over world propaganda and the despicable Vice’s ongoing anti-Whistleblower Movement, pro-Communist stance once you watched our record! Watch the unaltered interview and compare it for yourself. You will be shocked by the differences!