© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
La surconsommation - Overconsumption, Modern Food Production
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • March 15, 2022
Posted 31March2013 hoseidon0 "La surconsommation"
Overconsumption means a consumption level located above the normal requirements or average consumption. Image from the movie Samsara ...
Chicken Processing, Cattle, Pig Farming, Factory Farms, Automation, China,
Overconsumption means a consumption level located above the normal requirements or average consumption. Image from the movie Samsara ...
Chicken Processing, Cattle, Pig Farming, Factory Farms, Automation, China,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.