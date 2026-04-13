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“Your People Are Our People” — Powerful Moment at Canada's First Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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In this special episode, we bring you highlights from the inaugural Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in Canada, held in our nation’s capital in late March (2026).


This historic gathering brought together leaders from across Canada and around the world—Christian and Jewish voices united in prayer, friendship, and a shared commitment to bless Israel and pray for peace according to Psalm 122:6. More than thirty similar events have taken place across the nations in recent years, and Canada has now joined that movement.


Join us as we revisit the most powerful moments from this meaningful event and reflect on what it could mean for the future of our nation.


Highlights:


Opening Overview

– Why the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast movement is spreading across the nations and why Canada hosted its first gathering.

–The Vision Behind the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast

  The origins of the event in Israel and its mission to build bridges between Christian and Jewish leaders.

– Highlights from Ottawa**

  Powerful moments of prayer, unity, and reflection from leaders gathered in Canada’s capital.

– Why This Moment Matters for Canada**

  Reflections on faith, leadership, and the spiritual importance of seeking God for our nation.

  [https://youtu.be/6b7P6oGufRY?t=370]

– Looking Ahead

  How gatherings like this can shape the future through prayer, relationship, and spiritual unity.


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#JerusalemPrayerBreakfast #FaithInCanada #PrayerForCanada #IsraelAndCanada #ChristianLeadership #FaithAndPolitics #PrayForThePeaceOfJerusalem #CanadianFaith #FayteneTV

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christianleadershipfaytenetvfaithincanadajerusalemprayerbreakfastprayerforcanadafaithandpoliticsisraelandcanadaprayforthepeaceofjerusalemcanadianfaith
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