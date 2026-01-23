BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Constitution & the Trumpet: Loy Brunson’s Fight to Restore America
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
31 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with Loy Brunson—trumpeter, author, and constitutional patriot—who made history by filing the first-ever Supreme Court emergency damage claim against members of Congress.


Brunson shares his extraordinary journey from performing with Liberace and on The Tonight Show to taking on 387 members of Congress—including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mike Pence—for certifying the fraudulent 2020 election.


In a wide-ranging discussion, Brunson breaks down:


The Brunson Supreme Court Case—how it bypassed appellate courts and why it could still reshape the 2020 election narrative.


Hidden Constitutional Clauses—including the “Power Clause” that explicitly prohibits socialism and the interpretation mandate that protects our God-given rights.


The Federal Reserve & IRS Exposé—why trillions in stolen assets could be returned to the American people, eliminating national debt and ending income tax.


His New Book—Seven Discoveries—a revolutionary Constitution edition that highlights clauses never before emphasized, endorsed by General Michael Flynn.


“36 Trillion”—his viral parody song catching the attention of Ted Nugent and Trump allies.


Brunson’s message is clear: education is the antidote to tyranny. With clarity, courage, and a trumpet in hand, he is leading a movement to awaken America—one coffee table, one clause, one truth at a time.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

irs2020 electionnational debtconstitutional lawconstitutional rightspatriotic musicjohn michael chambersloy brunsonsupreme court caseasset recoverysupreme court lawsuitfraud claimcongress certification387 membersthe power clauseconstitution editionfederal reserve exposemichael flynn endorsementseven discoveries bookhistorical lawsuitincome tax end
