The Constitution & the Trumpet: Loy Brunson’s Fight to Restore America

John Michael Chambers sits down with Loy Brunson—trumpeter, author, and constitutional patriot—who made history by filing the first-ever Supreme Court emergency damage claim against members of Congress.





Brunson shares his extraordinary journey from performing with Liberace and on The Tonight Show to taking on 387 members of Congress—including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Mike Pence—for certifying the fraudulent 2020 election.





In a wide-ranging discussion, Brunson breaks down:





The Brunson Supreme Court Case—how it bypassed appellate courts and why it could still reshape the 2020 election narrative.





Hidden Constitutional Clauses—including the “Power Clause” that explicitly prohibits socialism and the interpretation mandate that protects our God-given rights.





The Federal Reserve & IRS Exposé—why trillions in stolen assets could be returned to the American people, eliminating national debt and ending income tax.





His New Book—Seven Discoveries—a revolutionary Constitution edition that highlights clauses never before emphasized, endorsed by General Michael Flynn.





“36 Trillion”—his viral parody song catching the attention of Ted Nugent and Trump allies.





Brunson’s message is clear: education is the antidote to tyranny. With clarity, courage, and a trumpet in hand, he is leading a movement to awaken America—one coffee table, one clause, one truth at a time.





