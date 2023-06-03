Todd Coconato Show I Special Guest Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad

Join Pastor Todd Coconato as he welcomes Tim Ballard of Operation Underground Railroad and ourrescue.org to talk about the new film "Sound of Freedom" the incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.
