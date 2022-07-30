DEBATE Is Jill Biden actually WORSE than Hillary Clinton

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Glenn Beck
Jul 22, 2022 Glenn and Pat have a big disagreement to settle: Jill Biden or Hillary Clinton as the worst First Lady ever? Jill’s recent breakfast tacos comment in San Antonio was horrendous, but does that even compare to Benghazi?! In this clip, the guys debate each woman’s most cringeworthy qualities…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f8b4zHp-nc