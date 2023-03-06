Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Missie Carra Reveals CDC’s Sex Ed Tied to Planned Parenthood, Kinsey Institute and Playboy
5 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday |

There is a radical money-making agenda lurking beneath the surface of sex ed in public schools today, and Missie Carra has substantial evidence on exactly what young children are being taught in the classroom. Missie is a volunteer parents’ rights activist who was inspired to fight for the protection of innocent children following the discovery of a shocking sex agenda scandal happening in her local, conservative school district. Missie explains the direct pipeline that runs from many school districts straight to Planned Parenthood. She also lays out the insidious “science-based” sex education curriculum that is being pushed by the CDC to achieve three objectives: teach Sex Ed, create access to sexual health services, and do so in a “safe” environment - which means without parents’ knowledge. 



TAKEAWAYS


The CDC created a subdivision called DASH (Division of Adolescent and School Health) in 1988 to push its sex agenda on children


In 2013, DASH began funding 17 school districts in an effort to push their radical Sex Ed goals on students


Many public schools are offering school-based health clinics or referring kids to offsite services, such as Planned Parenthood


SIECUS has influenced the development of Sex Ed in America and traces its roots to Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood), Alfred Kinsey (Kinsey Institute), and Hugh Hefner (Playboy)



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: https://bit.ly/3Slg4fF 

OR Text the Word TOUR to the number 55444

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Fort Worth ISD Drops Sex Ed: http://bit.ly/3lBBsAO 

School Choice Video: http://bit.ly/3xLYVSX 

Teaching Affirmative Consent: http://bit.ly/3IreQee 

UNESCO Sex Education: http://bit.ly/3Eyj7v6 

Planned Parenthood Sexual Consent: http://bit.ly/3ECsBpd 

Affirmative Consent Bill: http://bit.ly/3IQ0Dc3 

CDC Minors’ Consent Laws: http://bit.ly/41om0ss 

California’s Health Education Initiative: http://bit.ly/41pyn7m 

Teaching Consent Article: http://bit.ly/3Ktm0Bk 


🔗 CONNECT WITH MISSIE CARRA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@missie27 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
childrenplanned parenthoodsciencecdcdashalfred kinseysex edmargaret sangerhugh hefnerplayboycurriculumkinsey institutetina griffinthe counter culture mom showsexual agendamissie carra

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket