© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas signs $295M deal with MTX Group to manage COVID19 Contact Tracing buildup!!
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • May 18, 2020
Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.
Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.
Texas health officials have awarded up to $295 million to a private technology company to quickly grow and manage a large fleet of contact tracers as the state braces for up to two years without a coronavirus vaccine.
The 27-month contract, signed late this week with MTX Group, comes as more businesses begin to open and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in much of Texas continues to grow. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said new outbreaks may be inevitable as restrictions loosen, and has vowed to bring on at least 4,000 tracers by the end of this month to help contain them.
Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.
Texas health officials have awarded up to $295 million to a private technology company to quickly grow and manage a large fleet of contact tracers as the state braces for up to two years without a coronavirus vaccine.
The 27-month contract, signed late this week with MTX Group, comes as more businesses begin to open and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in much of Texas continues to grow. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said new outbreaks may be inevitable as restrictions loosen, and has vowed to bring on at least 4,000 tracers by the end of this month to help contain them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.