BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Texas signs $295M deal with MTX Group to manage COVID19 Contact Tracing buildup!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
1229 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • May 18, 2020
Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.
Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.

Texas health officials have awarded up to $295 million to a private technology company to quickly grow and manage a large fleet of contact tracers as the state braces for up to two years without a coronavirus vaccine.

The 27-month contract, signed late this week with MTX Group, comes as more businesses begin to open and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in much of Texas continues to grow. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said new outbreaks may be inevitable as restrictions loosen, and has vowed to bring on at least 4,000 tracers by the end of this month to help contain them.
Keywords
zgoldenreportcontact tracing army in texascontact tracing buildup texastexas 295m covid19 contact tracing dealtexas spends millions in contact tracing dealtexas police statetexas contact tracing buildup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Sleep Patterns Tied to Brain Aging, Dementia Risk in Large Meta-Analysis

Morgan S. Verity
Alzheimer&#8217;s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Alzheimer’s early warning: Navigation errors may precede memory loss, studies show

Willow Tohi
Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Review Finds Drinking During Exercise May Not Improve Endurance And Performance

Coco Somers
Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Online Report Lists Eight Foods That May Ease Eczema and Seven Common Triggers to Avoid

Coco Somers
Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Review Finds Glyphosate Exposure Alters Gut Microbiome in Mammals

Coco Somers
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy