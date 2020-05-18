Texas signs $295M deal with MTX Group to manage COVID19 Contact Tracing buildup!!

Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.

Harris County Public Health Department Executive Director and Dr. Umair Shah and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speak about the county’s contact tracer army during a press conference Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Houston.



Texas health officials have awarded up to $295 million to a private technology company to quickly grow and manage a large fleet of contact tracers as the state braces for up to two years without a coronavirus vaccine.



The 27-month contract, signed late this week with MTX Group, comes as more businesses begin to open and the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in much of Texas continues to grow. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said new outbreaks may be inevitable as restrictions loosen, and has vowed to bring on at least 4,000 tracers by the end of this month to help contain them.