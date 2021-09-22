College Athlete dies right after first football game. The University demanded all athletes be vaxed

The University said you can't play sports unless vaxxed. Can't play them dead either. He apparently was the second and not the first one. Read below. Source: Unknown/not cited.

College football player dead at age 25 after Ottawa’s game in Toronto. Defensive lineman Francis Perron died Saturday, shortly after his team’s 11-10 loss to the University of Toronto Blues. No cause of death has been released.

“We are very grateful for the therapy staff, first responders, nurses, doctors, and everyone on-site at the University of Toronto that did absolutely everything they could to help Francis. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Francis’ loved ones, teammates and everyone he touched.”



The Gee-Gees were also struck hard by tragedy in September of 2017 when 24-year-old defensive lineman Loic Kayembe died in his sleep. The 6-foot-1, 255-pound Kayembe was in his third year with the team and was a student in the Faculty of Social Science.



Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw