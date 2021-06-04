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PROPHECY UPDATE JUN 4, 2021 = NEW UNITY GOVERNMENT IN ISRAEL
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80 views • June 04, 2021
Israel opposition parties agree to from new unity government …. Chaos in Iran as largest navy vessel sink and oil refinery catches fire …. Iran replaces missiles in Gaza …. Turkey tries to improve relationship with USA …. Fauci admits funding Wuhan Lab …. Nearly every country in the world is rules by globalists
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