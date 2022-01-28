How To Prepare for the Coming War in America with Special Guest Manyrounds: PART 1/2

This week's podcast is Part 1 of 2 parts interviewing a friend of mine known as Manyrounds about how to prepare for the soon coming war in America.In Part 1 we will be discussing what happens when an army invades a nation. What are their objectives? What will likely happen to us, as citizens of that nation? Why would anyone want to invade America?Visit Manyrounds blog here:Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060You can find more by Glynda at: