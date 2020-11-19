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The Health and Detox Benefits of a Coffee Enema
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240 views • November 19, 2020
This powerful, natural treatment boosts the body’s own immune system to heal cancer, arthritis, heart disease, allergies, and many other degenerative diseases. Learn more about the power of coffee enemas here: http://bit.ly/coffee-enemas-detox-heal-cancer.
All throughout history enemas have been used in different cultures as a reliable strategy to cleanse the colon of harmful pathogens and debris. The use of coffee enemas begins with Native American tribes who used organic coffee beans as a liver purifier. Today, we now understand the many health benefits of periodic coffee enemas.
Colon therapies and enemas can improve gut motility and the frequency of bowel movements. Both assist in removing the toxic encapsulation of mucoid plaque stuck to the colon walls and further stimulate the removal of parasites from the gut.
Coffee enemas are also used by individuals to improve energy levels (both physically and mentally), prevent bloating, improve mood, and reduce toxicity of the whole body by prompting liver cleansing and tissue repair.
After the video, go here to learn how to use coffee enemas to detoxify and heal from cancer: http://bit.ly/coffee-enemas-detox-heal-cancer.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: https://bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
All throughout history enemas have been used in different cultures as a reliable strategy to cleanse the colon of harmful pathogens and debris. The use of coffee enemas begins with Native American tribes who used organic coffee beans as a liver purifier. Today, we now understand the many health benefits of periodic coffee enemas.
Colon therapies and enemas can improve gut motility and the frequency of bowel movements. Both assist in removing the toxic encapsulation of mucoid plaque stuck to the colon walls and further stimulate the removal of parasites from the gut.
Coffee enemas are also used by individuals to improve energy levels (both physically and mentally), prevent bloating, improve mood, and reduce toxicity of the whole body by prompting liver cleansing and tissue repair.
After the video, go here to learn how to use coffee enemas to detoxify and heal from cancer: http://bit.ly/coffee-enemas-detox-heal-cancer.
Do YOU know what your #1 Health Killer is? Take the quiz to find out now AND receive a helpful eBook according to your responses: https://bit.ly/Health-Killer-Quiz.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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