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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explains the new Vaccine
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1519 views • January 14, 2021
This is totally new and Dr. Tenpenny explains what happens to your immune system in response to it, differently than to any other vaccine. Watch it! Your immune system will thank you!
This is an excerpt, for the full video see this link
https://www.brighteon.com/47e2cfd6-5709-4af4-84ad-94fdb80c28db
This is an excerpt, for the full video see this link
https://www.brighteon.com/47e2cfd6-5709-4af4-84ad-94fdb80c28db
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