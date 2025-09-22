🚨Putin: Russia capable of responding to ANY threat - meeting with Russian Security Council

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Putin: Russia capable of responding to ANY threat
Key statements by Russia's president at meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council:
💬Complete rejection of the New START Treaty legacy would be a mistake
💬Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the New START Treaty’s restrictions for up to one year after February 5, 2026
💬Complete withdrawal from the New START Treaty would negatively impact the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
💬Russia is confident in the reliability of its national deterrent forces
💬Russia has repeatedly raised concerns about issues in strategic stability
💬System of Russian–American relations has been destroyed in the area of arms control
from Sputnik