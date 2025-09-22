🚨Putin: Russia capable of responding to ANY threat

Key statements by Russia's president at meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council:

💬Complete rejection of the New START Treaty legacy would be a mistake

💬Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the New START Treaty’s restrictions for up to one year after February 5, 2026

💬Complete withdrawal from the New START Treaty would negatively impact the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

💬Russia is confident in the reliability of its national deterrent forces

💬Russia has repeatedly raised concerns about issues in strategic stability

💬System of Russian–American relations has been destroyed in the area of arms control

from Sputnik