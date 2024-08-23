Part 9 Hakoniwa box world WHO is Bill Gates? Special NPC who rule the world

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 9:
Among the NPCs, there are special NPCs. In this Earth game, NPCs actually play a major role. In the boxyard world, avatars are constantly undergoing remarkable growth, for better or worse. Here are some of the avatars who have taken specs to the extreme. What is a single rin, what is an NPC, what is an NPC? And with the involvement of intelligent life in the universe, further forms of evolution appear in the boxed world. Who are those who develop and promote vaccines⁉