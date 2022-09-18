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CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA - Prayer Call Sept. 15, 2022
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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244 views • September 18, 2022

*Prophecy is truth intended to bring sinful people to repentance like Israel and Nineveh. It is not a scam with soft music in the background, as the speaker makes a laundry list of things the audience wants to hear. "See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ" Colossians 2:8. The Bible warned about false prophets and itching ears but that warning was ignored. True prophecy is hearing God and saying what He says, not what people want to be told. "For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit." - 2 Peter 1:21 The Church should have studied and taught the full TRUTH, but they neglected [and refused] to teach it because they wanted to stay POPULAR.*


*However without restraint a nation always falls away from God. Without discipline, without remembering God's Holy words people ALWAYS forget about God and live as they want. They think He will never speak up about it. They believe corrupt leaders who tell them "We're not under law but under grace." God says READ THE BIBLE CORRECTLY, nothing in it should be ignored or forgotten. "All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness" - 2 Timothy 3:16. Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Daniel, Lamentations, Amos, Haggai, Habbakuk, Micah, Zechariah, Daniel, Revelation are in the Bible too. They matter. It is time the Church of America accepted the truth, many were sent and rejected by the majority but the truth has been sent once more. There is too much national and personal sin before the Lord. It is time this nation heard and repented of her deeds. Thus says the Lord.*


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Prophecy is truth intended to bring sinful people to repentance like Israel and Nineveh. It is not a scam with soft music in the background, as the speaker makes a laundry list of things the audience wants to hear. "See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ" Colossians 2:8. The Bible warned about false prophets and itching ears but that warning was ignored. True prophecy is hearing God and saying what He says, not what people want to be told. "For no prophecy was ever produced by the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit." - 2 Peter 1:21 The Church should have studied and taught the full TRUTH, but they neglected [and refused] to teach it because they wanted to stay POPULAR.


However without restraint a nation always falls away from God. Without discipline, without remembering God's Holy words people ALWAYS forget about God and live as they want. They think He will never speak up about it. They believe corrupt leaders who tell them "We're not under law but under grace." God says READ THE BIBLE CORRECTLY, nothing in it should be ignored or forgotten. "All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness" - 2 Timothy 3:16. Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Daniel, Lamentations, Amos, Haggai, Habbakuk, Micah, Zechariah, Daniel, Revelation are in the Bible too. They matter. It is time the Church of America accepted the truth, many were sent by God and rejected by the majority but the truth has been sent once more. There is too much national and personal sin before the Lord. It is time this nation heard and repented of her deeds. Thus says the Lord.


Please be sure to watch PART 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3SzRJqzP4es

Keywords
holy spiritsinprophecyisraelphilosophyrepentancepopularscamcolossiansfalse prophetsninevehsinful2 peterrestraintitching earshearing godfull truthnational repentancesoft music2 timothyhearing what god sayswill of manempty deceithuman traditionelemental spirits of the world
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