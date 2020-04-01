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Dr. Oz calls on Cuomo to lift restrictions on potential coronavirus treatments
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56 views • April 01, 2020
March 31, 2020
By Yael Halon | Fox News
Dr. Mehmet Oz called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday to reverse an executive order prohibiting doctors from prescribing two antimalarial drugs touted as potential coronavirus treatments outside of state-approved clinical trials or Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved uses.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-oz-cuomo-potential-coronavirus-treatment-restrictions
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By Yael Halon | Fox News
Dr. Mehmet Oz called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday to reverse an executive order prohibiting doctors from prescribing two antimalarial drugs touted as potential coronavirus treatments outside of state-approved clinical trials or Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved uses.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-oz-cuomo-potential-coronavirus-treatment-restrictions
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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