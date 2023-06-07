Create New Account
THE FIRST GLOBO PLANDEMIC IN 2009 WAS AMATEUR HOUR
The Prisoner
THE 2009 WESTWOOD STAND-OFF, H1N1, THE AMERO AND ATTEMPTED MARTIAL LAW
Hat-tip to Conspiracist-604 (Commenter on Crownuts Channel)
2 STERILIZING ADJUVANTS - SQUALENE AND TWEEN 80
Squalene - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Squalene
AS03 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AS03
MF59 - https://www.naturalnews.com/042241_Gulf_War_syndrome_flu_vaccines_MF59.html
MORE ON MOSHE FROM 2009 - https://www.ivantic.info/Ostale_knjiige/Zdravlje/joseph-moshe-mossad-bioweapon-swine-flu-vaccine-westwood.htm
LINK 2 - https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_influenza35.htm

Mirrored - Remarque88

treasoncoupsedition

