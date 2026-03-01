War With Iran: Trump and Israel Strike

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live Update on the U.S. and Israel attack on IRAN. Retaliatory strikes have been launched. International reaction pouring in.
Why did this happen?
What happens next?
What does it mean for the U.S., Canada and The World?
Special report on the War With Iran.
