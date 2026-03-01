War With Iran: Trump and Israel Strike

#iran, #war,





Live Update on the U.S. and Israel attack on IRAN. Retaliatory strikes have been launched. International reaction pouring in.





Why did this happen?

What happens next?

What does it mean for the U.S., Canada and The World?





Special report on the War With Iran.





Please support our journalism by donating to:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





#iran, #war,