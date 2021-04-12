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NEW: CALLING OUT THE SUPREME COURT JUSTICES SARCASTIC SOUTHERN GIRL
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110 views • April 12, 2021
WHY IS IT WE HAVE A 6-3 MAJORITY & ONLY 3 THAT VOTE CONSERVATIVE & BY THE CONSTITUTION? JOHN ROBERTS. HMMMM. THOMAS SHOULD BE CHIEF! FOR MORE SARCASM & A LIGHT HEARTED VIEW OF THINGS THAT ARE GOING ON TO LAUGH INSTEAD OF CRY, TUNE IN. I WILL BE BACK WITH MORE QUESTIONS. U KNOW I'VE GOT QUESTIONS.
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