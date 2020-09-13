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ΑΝΕΒΑΖΟΥΜΕ ΔΟΝΗΣΕΙΣ ΚΑΙ ΛΙΜΠΙΝΤΟ με προορισμο την 5η διάσταση
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71 views • September 13, 2020
ΧΑΜΠΕΡ ΡΕΖΙΛ <> ΚΑΙ ΛΙΜΠΙΝΤΟ (λέω εγώ) μήπως και δεν μπορέσετε να βρείτε εισιτήριο για να ταξιδέψετε στον ...<>!!!
ΤΙ ΩΡΑΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΕΦΤΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΠΡΟΒΑΤΟΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΛΥΚΩΝ
ΠΟΥ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΙΡΑΞΕ Ο ...ΦΟΥΦΟΥΤΟΣ!
Καλά η επόμενη ανάρτησή μου θα συμπεριλάβει την Ελένη
ΤΟΝ ΝΏΝΤΑ ΚΙ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΣΑΣ ΠΑΕΙ ΓΑΜΙ@ΝΤΑ όλους εσάς
τους Δαλαι Λαμα...
ΤΙ ΩΡΑΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΕΦΤΟΥΝ ΟΙ ΠΡΟΒΑΤΟΜΑΣΚΕΣ ΤΩΝ ΛΥΚΩΝ
ΠΟΥ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΙΡΑΞΕ Ο ...ΦΟΥΦΟΥΤΟΣ!
Καλά η επόμενη ανάρτησή μου θα συμπεριλάβει την Ελένη
ΤΟΝ ΝΏΝΤΑ ΚΙ ΟΠΟΙΟΝ ΣΑΣ ΠΑΕΙ ΓΑΜΙ@ΝΤΑ όλους εσάς
τους Δαλαι Λαμα...
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