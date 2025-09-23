😁All I got from the UN is a bad escalator & a bad teleprompter - Trump.

Trump makes an unexpected statement on Russia and Ukraine - just kidding, it's more of the same old stuff!

The US is ready to impose "serious tariffs" against Russia if it does not agree to end the conflict - Trump

Trump stated that Europe cannot "fight against Russia" and continue to purchase its energy resources.

Trump demanded that Europe "join" US restrictions against Russia by adopting similar measures to end the Ukrainian conflict.

Also: Trump spoke out against the recognition of a Palestinian state - he stated that this only fuels the conflict and will be a gift to Hamas for their "atrocities and terrible crimes." 🤮

Adding, about ICC: Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso withdraw from the International Criminal Court

The governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso (Sahel Alliance of States (AES)) have jointly announced their immediate withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the ICC.

In a joint communiqué issued in Bamako on September 22, the three states accused the ICC of transforming into an instrument of “neocolonial repression in the hands of imperialism” and practicing “selective justice.”

The statement emphasized that while the ICC has remained silent toward certain international crimes, it has disproportionately targeted leaders and countries outside the Western sphere. The AES governments framed the withdrawal as an act of sovereignty and reaffirmed their commitment to developing internal mechanisms for justice, human rights, and the fight against impunity.