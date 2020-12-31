Major Revelations about Coronavirus Treatments – THIS SITE WILL SAVE LIVES!

Learn who shot the virus at coronavirusExtinct.com!



Hi everyone, I am a Freelance Science Writer who set out in April to answer a simple question: Are there any plant-based treatments that we can use to bring the coronavirus to a swift end? For the next 8 months, I conversed with top experts in natural medicine, fought through innumerable obstacles, made astounding discoveries, and stretched my writing prowess beyond limit.



I discovered that there absolutely are effective treatments, backed by scientific evidence, for EVERY stage of covid from prevention to critical care — vitamins, plant-based compounds, and herbal medicine. If you've watched health videos on Brighteon, chances are you've heard of some of these treatments already. But never before has this information been compiled into one volume freely accessible to the general public and backed up by an extensive amount of scientific citations.



The mainstream media has been suppressing this information all year. When I pitched an early version of this volume as an article last June, the media wouldn't even consider it, even when I told them that the information I'd already gathered will save lives. But they couldn't stop me from writing it, and they can't stop you from reading it. I resolved to publish this even if I had to build the website to put it on, and that's exactly what I did.



The next step: Educate yourself and inform others! Read The Nuclear Option at coronavirusextinct.com. Then, share it with your friends, your family, your community, and most importantly, our elected representatives. If everyone in the world reads The Nuclear Option at coronavirusextinct.com TODAY, and acts on it, then the coronavirus would be Extinct in ONE MONTH.



God bless you all!



Adam Gattuso, M.A., Science Writer