what really is the great rest anyway ~ resetting to or from what ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
58 views • 5 months ago

In today's discussion we will be talking about the great reset and what Klause Schwab is referring to from a biblical an science stand point. We will talk about the fallacious arguments around population control, climate change, global warming, and the use of vaccines for the purpose of sterility and global depopulation efforts. We will also be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire 400: W.H.O.'s to Thank.


References:

- The Highwire episode 400: W.H.O.'s to thank

  https://rumble.com/v5u1sow-episode-400-w.h.o.s-to-thank.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Covid 19 The Great Reset

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- Eco Health Alliance

  https://www.ecohealthalliance.org/

- Ecohealth Forum

  http://iaeh.ecohealth.net/forum/ecohealth/

- Gain of Function

  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK285579/

- Natural Immunity

  https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/basics/immunity-types.html

- Vaccine inserts

  https://www.immunize.org/vaccines/a-z/covid-19/

- Protocol 7

  https://rumble.com/v5nr8vq-489-the-whistleblower-of-protocol-7-dr.-andrew-wakefield.html

- Vaxxed III

  https://rumble.com/v5tt6d8-vaxxed-iii-exposing-covid-19-lockdown-atrocities.html

- W.H.O.

  https://www.who.int/

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v5rt12q-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-8-live-watch-party.html

- TTAV presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

vaccinescdcmaskconspiracychangeclimateglobalwarmingwhopandemicunvaxxedsocialtheorygreatdistancereset19lockdownscovidplandemicunvaxx
