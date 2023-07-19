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Fears of new LOCKDOWNS across Europe as new virus emerges | Redacted with Natali & Clayton Morris
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2912 views • July 19, 2023

Fears of new LOCKDOWNS across Europe as new virus emerges | Redacted with Natali & Clayton Morris

"We are being warned of a new pandemic from CCHF, that is Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever. Experts say cases are already in Europe and it has to do with climate change. Oh, handy because the WHO says that they can grab global powers to deal with climate change and also, guess what, a patent for an antibody treatment is pending in the U.S. Phew!"

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