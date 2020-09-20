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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - MUFON old and new cases Only ] - OT Chan Live#314
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15 views • September 20, 2020
#MUFON #UFO #THIRDPHASEOFMOON #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) I added some quick over night vids to this queued live
which was meant to be MUFON only day.
a) UFO Man look at his recent videos including the poor
upload stretched video on the BLIMP footage and clickbait
b) TPOM 9 + 1 top led UFO near cable in backyard looked
at and anaylzed
c) Darrens insulting comments to Charles and me.
over the BC orb analysis in Live 313
d) Look over UFOofInterest tweets with 3 of the latest viral
UFO vids hes pointing out.
2) A day of MUFON cases (well turned out to be 2 hours) for a change (HEH)
lets see if we can find any good videos and photos
I wont hold my breath guys..
Update:
some MUFON cases were 1978 photo of white bell shaped object
and compared with some images on Scot Brandos tweets and
found one a possible match and overlayed it.
An interesting encounter from Christchurch NZ.. of an Owl Alien?
and a paranormal ghost video of white person walking passed
smartphone or was it.. see what you think,
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
1) I added some quick over night vids to this queued live
which was meant to be MUFON only day.
a) UFO Man look at his recent videos including the poor
upload stretched video on the BLIMP footage and clickbait
b) TPOM 9 + 1 top led UFO near cable in backyard looked
at and anaylzed
c) Darrens insulting comments to Charles and me.
over the BC orb analysis in Live 313
d) Look over UFOofInterest tweets with 3 of the latest viral
UFO vids hes pointing out.
2) A day of MUFON cases (well turned out to be 2 hours) for a change (HEH)
lets see if we can find any good videos and photos
I wont hold my breath guys..
Update:
some MUFON cases were 1978 photo of white bell shaped object
and compared with some images on Scot Brandos tweets and
found one a possible match and overlayed it.
An interesting encounter from Christchurch NZ.. of an Owl Alien?
and a paranormal ghost video of white person walking passed
smartphone or was it.. see what you think,
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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