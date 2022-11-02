Welcome To Proverbs Club.Warming Her Family With Appropriate Clothing.
Proverbs 31:21 (NIV).
21) When it snows, she has no fear for her household;
for all of them are clothed in scarlet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A Wife Of Noble Character prepares warm garments
for her family before the weather requires it.
