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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Warming Her Family With Appropriate Clothing.
Proverbs 31:21 (NIV).
21) When it snows, she has no fear for her household;
for all of them are clothed in scarlet.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A Wife Of Noble Character prepares warm garments
for her family before the weather requires it.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4s7sxy63
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