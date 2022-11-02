Welcome To Proverbs Club.Warming Her Family With Appropriate Clothing.

Proverbs 31:21 (NIV).

21) When it snows, she has no fear for her household;

for all of them are clothed in scarlet.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A Wife Of Noble Character prepares warm garments

for her family before the weather requires it.

https://pc1.tiny.us/4s7sxy63

#wife #noble #character #snows #fear #household #them #clothed #scarlet