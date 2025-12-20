The power of Saw Palmetto: An excellent way to support good health

The Groovy Bee Store wants to make it easy for you to enjoy the many health benefits of saw palmetto, which is why we're offering Saw Palmetto Softgels.

Our lab-verified Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto Softgels can support optimal health. Extracted from the berries of the Serenoa repens plant, our high-quality softgels are a rich source of fatty acids that can support optimal well-being and help maintain healthy hair.

Each high-quality softgel provides 320 mg of saw palmetto oil, the same daily dosage used by most researchers in clinical studies. While there is no official recommended dosage for saw palmetto supplementation, a study published in the Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic Surgery recommends taking either 160 mg twice daily or 320 mg per day.

Groovy Bee Saw Palmetto Softgels are non-GMO, non-China, gluten-free and slightly flavored with caramel powder. They are also lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.





