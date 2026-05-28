Date: May 28, 2026. Lesson 104-2026. Title: Do Not Fret or Envy the Evil Man

Proverbs 24:19–20 warns against agitation, envy, or frustration over the apparent success of wicked people. Though evil may seem to prosper for a season, its future is empty—the lamp of the wicked will ultimately be put out. Wisdom calls believers to stability rather than emotional disturbance when confronted with injustice or temporary worldly success. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why envy of the wicked distorts perspective, how God’s justice operates beyond immediate appearances, and why the righteous can remain at peace knowing evil has no lasting future before the Lord.

Lesson 104-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com