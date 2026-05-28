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Date: May 28, 2026. Lesson 104-2026. Title: Do Not Fret or Envy the Evil Man
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Proverbs 24:19–20 warns against agitation, envy, or frustration over the apparent success of wicked people. Though evil may seem to prosper for a season, its future is empty—the lamp of the wicked will ultimately be put out. Wisdom calls believers to stability rather than emotional disturbance when confronted with injustice or temporary worldly success. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine why envy of the wicked distorts perspective, how God’s justice operates beyond immediate appearances, and why the righteous can remain at peace knowing evil has no lasting future before the Lord.

Lesson 104-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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