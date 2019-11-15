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Will Russia & China First Nuke Strike U.S. in the Future? - Barry Scarbrough [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
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18 views • November 15, 2019
Mirrored copy (excerpt from 10:28 to 37:02) of "Will Russia and China 'First-Strike' the US to Fulfill Zech 5 / Rev 18??" posted 29 Sept 2019 on the Barry Scarbrough channel on YouTube.
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oECbsDGyqu4
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IN THIS VIDEO, BARRY SCARBROUGH REFERENCES THE VIDEO FOUND IN THE BELOW LINK (recommended viewing):
-- 2,500 Year Old Bible Prophecy Predicts Nuclear Missiles & Nuke War - Accurately!
-- https://www.bitchute.com/video/3LnnWP6jkoI/
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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
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God bless you. Maranatha!
Keywords
biblerussiausprophecychinaendtimeswargovernmentstatesunitedrevelationnuclearnukezechariah
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