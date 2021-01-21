Day one in Biden's America and some Anitifa / BLM / Commies already want their pound of flesh, #8646

#Biden #46 #Inauguration #Harris #8646 #BLM #Antifa #Sacramento #Portland #Seattle #ICE



Federal police deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters who threw rocks and eggs at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building in Portland, Oregon, late on Wednesday night, according to authorities.



A crowd of up to 200 people gathered outside the building in the South Waterfront section of the city, where Federal Protective Services officers issued warnings on loudspeakers telling the demonstrators not to trespass on federal property, KGW-TV reported.



The ICE building has been the site of several violent clashes between demonstrators and federal police over the past year, particularly after the May 25 police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



Flash bangs and what appears to be tear gas or smoke lobbed towards the group pic.twitter.com/sg0AFs4B3p



— Devon Haskins (@devonhaskins) January 21, 2021

The clashes late on Wednesday escalated to the point where authorities needed to block off streets leading to the building.



Video posted to social media show flash bangs exploding as federal authorities attempted to quell the unrest.



The demonstrators have long demanded that ICE, the agency that has drawn the ire of pro-immigrant advocates for its aggressive enforcement of immigration laws, be abolished.



Protests in Portland erupted on Wednesday just hours after the inauguration of President Joe Biden.



In his first day in office, Biden signed several executive orders, including a 100-day moratorium on deportations as well as a halt to the construction of a border wall along the US-Mexico frontier.



Biden has pledged to undo hardline immigration policies that were enacted by his predecessor, Donald Trump.



Earlier on Wednesday, antifa demonstrators smashed the windows of the Democratic Party headquarters in Portland, Oregon.



They also burned American flags and spray-painted graffiti onto storefronts in Denver and Seattle, marched in Columbus, Ohio, and wielded shields and clubs while protesting in Sacramento hours after President Joe Biden's inauguration.



A group of protesters carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs were marching Wednesday in Portland streets and damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon, police said.



One of the signs read 'We don’t want Biden, we want revenge!' in response to 'police murders' and 'imperialist wars.'



The group in Portland smashed windows and spray-painted anarchist symbols at the political party building. It was one of at least four groups planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day, police said.



At its peak, the group numbered around 200 people.



Police said on Twitter that officers on bicycles had entered the crowd to contact someone with a weapon and to remove poles affixed to a banner that they thought could be used as a weapon.



Police said the crowd swarmed the officers and threw objects at the officers, who used a smoke canister to get away.



The group was one of at least four planning to gather in the city on Inauguration Day, police said.



A car caravan in the city celebrated the transition of presidential power and urged policy change, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.



Another group of about 150 people was gathering around 5pm in Northeast Portland with speakers talking about police brutality.



The demonstrators chanted in support of Black Lives Matter while urging more progressive policies.



'This is such a monumental day,' one of the speakers told the crowd.



'Because today is the day we dump Trump. But we need to embrace resistance too. The fight is just beginning.'