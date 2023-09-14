Create New Account
Woke-Proof Your Life. Author Teresa Mull Explains How
Published 12 hours ago

John-Henry Westen


Sep 14, 2023


Woke anti-life forces are now pervasive throughout all of society, but Catholic author Teresa Mull explains the key ways that pro-life and pro-family advocates can protect themselves against the LGBT agenda. Mull reveals the primary central beliefs and pitfalls of woke ideology in her new book 'Woke-Proof Your Life: A Handbook on Escaping Modern, Political Madness and Shielding Yourself and Your Family by Living a More Self-Sufficient, Fulfilling Life.' Returning to traditional American family values — rooted in Jesus Christ — is the only way to 'woke-proof' your life and your family. Mull provides pro-life, pro-family activists the answers they've been looking for to finally build a Culture of Life that is Christ-centered — and to woke-proof against the latest sinful trends that are destroying society.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3he76q-woke-proof-your-life.-author-teresa-mull-explains-how.html

