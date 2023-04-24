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Part 4： Who is behind Isobel Yeung?
Still remember Yang Beibei or Isobel Yeung of HBO VICE, who attacked Miles Guo in 2021? She just started spreading the same old rumor about Nicole again. Let's remind people of what she has said and done for the Chinese Communist Party.
还记得2021年攻击文贵先生的HBO VICE 的杨贝贝 or Isobel Yeung吗? 这个时候又跳出来妖言惑众诋毁Nicole 。来看看她过去都替中共说了些，做了些什么？
@Nicole7749