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DAMON ROSEN EXPOSES "BLACK LIVES MATTER" AS A JEW-HATING ORGANIZATION!
The United West
The United West
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14 views • July 31, 2021
TOM TRENTO, Director of The United West introduces Damon Rosen's powerful expose of the Marxist organization "Black Live Matter."

Not only is this terrorist group intent on destroying America but it also has its sights on Israel, working with Islamic terrorists, in a Red-Green axis, to destroy any and everything that has a Judeo-Christian foundation.

How can any Jew or Israel-supporting Christian support this organization or movement?! Its leaders and spokespeople are openly hostile to the Jewish state and people. It's ironic that the people preaching against hate and intolerance, are among the most hateful, intolerant groups on Earth. Please watch and share this video, especially with your family and friends who have been caught up in the media-induced hysteria.


Damon Rosen is an investigative activist with The United West and currently lives and works in Israel.


[email protected]
https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Keywords
blmantisemitismtom trento
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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