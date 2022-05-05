UK Column News - Ukraine, Yemen, Lebanon: The UK Regime White Helmet Franchise

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vanessa beeley
4/5/2022 - Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish, Vanessa Beeley, Alex Thomson, Debi Evans
Music in this video
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Song
Dust Turns to Gold
Artist
Hampus Naeselius
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing