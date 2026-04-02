The CRAZY SH*T NASA's NOT Telling Us About Today's Artemis 2 "MOON MISSION"

Yeah we have high energy and food prices and hard-working American's can't afford housing and medical treatments.

Sure, our entire system is run by a bunch of perverted PDF files and our government is protecting them.

Of course world war 3 looms as tensions increase in the middle east.

Yes, we're strapped with debt, inflation is rising and the dollar is about to collapse as AI threatens to end humanity.

There's no doubt we have MASSIVE problems that we're not dealing with too well here on earth! But we're going back to the MOON guys!!!!! And the Artemis 2 program was cheap, only $93 billion dollars!! What's not to applaud?!

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