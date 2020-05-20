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Vous êtes victimes du syndrome de Panurge sans le savoir. Révélations !
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3 views • May 20, 2020
Import 9 avril 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJKiY4tBank
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Le syndrome de Panurge est un phénomène de neurosciences et nous somme une majorité à en souffrir sans le savoir. Coronavirus. Les hôpitaux désert ? #filmyourhospîtal (https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%23filmyourhosp%C3%AEtal) Bizarre autant qu'étrange... Macron prend des bains de foule: décodage...
Sources:
De nombreuses vidéos circulent, montrant que les hopitaux sont vides.
Faites des sauvegarde car cette vidéo risque d'être rapidement censurée
tweeter: https://twitter.com/search?q=%23filmyourhospital&src=typeahead_click
0 + Hopital St Louis Paris. https://youtu.be/MnzZcxuvtYY
1 + Auburn Washington 3 avril: https://youtu.be/jhFrKP8jY78
2 + Montreal Hopital 31 mars:https://youtu.be/WI-ePRYfQb0
3 + Phylllis hospital, Newyork; 29 mars:https:https://youtu.be/wEWxUmvBPVs
4 + Barcelone 28 mars.https://youtu.be/0pvR6tN4SOY
5 + Bologne Italie 30 mars; https://youtu.be/TAadczXC9Zo
6 + Brooklyn Hospital - 30 mars; https://youtu.be/0hui7y06dWY
7+ Washington: 3 avril: https://youtu.be/yoF9V-Zo8Mw
8 + Los Angeles: 2 avril: https://youtu.be/YVq63l_w4h0
10 + Los Angeles la fille qui parle: https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
11 + Hopital de NY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA9v6
Regardez ma prochaine vidéo sur le bilan catastrophique de notre 1er mois de confinement
https://youtu.be/oj6ml31pi5o
Chaîne YT artistepro : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtakrFaZmQLAhE1i0WUUH8Q
Le syndrome de Panurge est un phénomène de neurosciences et nous somme une majorité à en souffrir sans le savoir. Coronavirus. Les hôpitaux désert ? #filmyourhospîtal (https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%23filmyourhosp%C3%AEtal) Bizarre autant qu'étrange... Macron prend des bains de foule: décodage...
Sources:
De nombreuses vidéos circulent, montrant que les hopitaux sont vides.
Faites des sauvegarde car cette vidéo risque d'être rapidement censurée
tweeter: https://twitter.com/search?q=%23filmyourhospital&src=typeahead_click
0 + Hopital St Louis Paris. https://youtu.be/MnzZcxuvtYY
1 + Auburn Washington 3 avril: https://youtu.be/jhFrKP8jY78
2 + Montreal Hopital 31 mars:https://youtu.be/WI-ePRYfQb0
3 + Phylllis hospital, Newyork; 29 mars:https:https://youtu.be/wEWxUmvBPVs
4 + Barcelone 28 mars.https://youtu.be/0pvR6tN4SOY
5 + Bologne Italie 30 mars; https://youtu.be/TAadczXC9Zo
6 + Brooklyn Hospital - 30 mars; https://youtu.be/0hui7y06dWY
7+ Washington: 3 avril: https://youtu.be/yoF9V-Zo8Mw
8 + Los Angeles: 2 avril: https://youtu.be/YVq63l_w4h0
10 + Los Angeles la fille qui parle: https://youtu.be/5pIMD1enwd4
11 + Hopital de NY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mA9v6
Regardez ma prochaine vidéo sur le bilan catastrophique de notre 1er mois de confinement
https://youtu.be/oj6ml31pi5o
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