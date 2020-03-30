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When We Reach Criticality, Opalescence: Bends of Light
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2 views • March 30, 2020
"Are we becoming crystalline entities, wakening masses, nourished by the living light of consciousness? Yes, if we choose to embrace the conditions as they are. The pressure is off, in a sense, from the grid of social organization, allowing for expansion, release, reclaiming essential being. As conditions cool down, we may well find ourselves transformed, shimmering, crystalline."
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Find Bends of Light on https://maryannrada.com/blog/
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
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Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
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Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
Some images from Videezy/Videvo.
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the Pleiadians of Taygeta and others with in the League of Light.
Find Bends of Light on https://maryannrada.com/blog/
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Get the newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
Some images from Videezy/Videvo.
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