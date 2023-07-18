Latest data deluge confirms real dangers and accelerating downside

China's GDP report as well as its monthly statistics confirm first reopening isn't just completely dead, instead the entire economy is already rolling over and heading toward more weakness. The global recession combined with China's own problems - which weren't really about the pandemic - have left the Chinese exposed to a dangerous downside and no lockdowns to blame this time.





July 17, 2023 #china #recession #inflation

#china #recession #inflation #deflation #industrial #spending #money

Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis



