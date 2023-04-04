Create New Account
281) Mark Steele e Claire Edwards sobre o XEQUE-MATE 5G
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published Yesterday |

"A video-gravação da 1ª parte falhou, só o áudio foi recuperável. Durante a gravação da 2ª parte, a maior parte do tempo a imagem de vídeo ficou congelada, as minhas desculpas pelos imponderáveis que limitaram grandemente a qualidade e quantidade disponível do conteúdo de vídeo. Por isso, as minhas desculpas". -- Claire Edwards

Apresentação de Mark Steele:

280) XEQUE-MATE 5G ELECTRICO-DIGITAL À HUMANIDADE - Fórum Económico Mundial: https://www.brighteon.com/f4d2aa09-00ef-4997-97c0-ac5e846738db


Original de Abril 04, 2023 | 324) Mark Steele and Claire Edwards: follow-up to WEF digital/electrical endgame: https://www.brighteon.com/82cb1bbc-216a-4261-9de3-abb85a912122


Links:

Grenfell Tower (London, 2017): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grenfell_Tower_fire

Paradise, o incêndio mais mortal da História da Califórnia (2018): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Camp_Fire_(2018)

O Presidente Brezhnev (União Soviética) foi à ONU e queria um tratado para parar o desenvolvimento de armas electromagnéticas (1976). Ele disse, "Estas armas são a coisa mais horrível jamais inventada pela mente dom Homem": https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/why-is-arthur-firstenberg-not-telling-you-that-5g-is-a-weapon.html

Os EUA recusaram o tratado para parar o desenvolvimento de armas electromagnéticas (1976) | Pesquisa sobre os efeitos biológicos da radiação de radiofrequência nos países comunistas eurasiáticos (1974-76): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/blogue/efeitos-biologicos-sob-microondas-de-baixa-intensidade

Nazi Occult - Thule and Vril Society: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsS7mAbAO7o

(2018) Ex-Dutch Banker Ronald Bernard goes into more detail about the Satanic controllers: https://rumble.com/v1ykdjk-2018-ex-dutch-banker-ronald-bernard-goes-into-more-detail-and-solutions.html

Alex Thomson - The RAINS list – Satanic Ritual Abusers Named (2022): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrAM1FB4nRY

Alternative View Conference (nº 9 - 2018): https://alternativeview.co.uk/

As conferências "AV" eram organizadas por Ian Crane, acredita-se que ele foi morto por armas electromagnéticas, o que levou à sua morte por cancro em 2021. Fica aqui para memória: (2011) Ian R Crane - "Conspiracy Theory versus Deep Geopolitics - A Matter of Perception": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mpGY7aR1oo


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@electrosmogportugal ou https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA

emf5g6gclaire edwardsmark steelecheckmatehumanidadeforum economico mundial

