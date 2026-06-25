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Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin Interview: Healing Human Neurology with Iboga and Natural Medicine
Health Ranger Report
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- Introduction and Guest Backgrounds (0:01)

- Dr. Tracy Scott's Journey and Retreats (1:52)

- Glenn Martin's Healing Journey and Experience (4:02)

- The Science and Effectiveness of Iboga (10:08)

- Integration and Practical Benefits (14:27)

- Challenges and Future Prospects (18:04)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (50:56)


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