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Programmed To Kill/Satanic Cover-Up Part 19 (Marc Dutroux)
The Prisoner
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43 views • August 16, 2020
Dutroux also claimed that Belgian businessman Michel Nihoul had been his accomplice and was his link with a larger criminal enterprise.


Marc Dutroux : The Monster of Belgium:

Nihoul had expressed confidence to The Guardian after charges were initially brought against him, saying that the case would never come to court because he had “information about important people in Belgium that could bring the government down.”

https://www.programmedtokill.net/marc-dutroux

Most of the series information comes directly from the book: Programmed To Kill: The Politics of Serial Murder by author David McGowan.
http://centerforaninformedamerica.com

PART 19

As Dave McGowan argues in Programmed to Kill, the standard profile of serial killers as lone nuts driven only by their inner demons is often wildly inaccurate. When the evidence from numerous high-profile cases is assembled, there are an astounding number of parallels that create a much different image of the serial killer. Many serial killings are in fact murders of political significance, used to protect criminal enterprises such as drug trafficking or sex rings. Even more disturbingly, there is often evidence of mind control programming by intelligence fronts: the military, prisons, mental hospitals, doctors, Satanic cults, etc. Such programming is used to condition these "serial killers" to commit crimes they otherwise would not or confess to crimes they did not actually commit. The treatment of serial killers by law enforcement and the courts is filled with irregularities as a result. Before committing the crimes that brought them notoriety, many serial killers received extremely lenient treatment to the point of cover-up, evidently enjoying protection as a government asset. Once they were no longer needed, they were railroaded into taking the fall as a lone killer, prevented from maintaining their innocence or revealing accomplices.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmmgbGi3ffU&;feature=emb_title
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satanic ritualspaedophiliamarc dutrouxbegiumnato hqeu hqbelgian royalpink balletsbelgian epstein
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