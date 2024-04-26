Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch sues Capitol Police

Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joins Greg Kelly to discuss the Biden administration trying to move Judicial Watch's wrongful death lawsuit, on behalf of Ashli Babbitt's estate, from California to Washington D.C. PLUS, more developments related to Judicial Watch's Ashli Babbitt lawsuit.
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/posthumous-investigation-of-babbitt/
READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/babbitt-wrongful-death-lawsuit/
VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.