Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch sues Capitol Police
channel image
GalacticStorm
2243 Subscribers
Shop now
73 views
Published Yesterday

Biden FBI Tried to Justify Ashli Babbitt’s Killing?! Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton joins Greg Kelly to discuss the Biden administration trying to move Judicial Watch's wrongful death lawsuit, on behalf of Ashli Babbitt's estate, from California to Washington D.C. PLUS, more developments related to Judicial Watch's Ashli Babbitt lawsuit.


READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/posthumous-investigation-of-babbitt/


READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/babbitt-wrongful-death-lawsuit/


VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org

Keywords
presidentjudicial watchtom fittongreg kellyashli babbitt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket