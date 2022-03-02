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The HighWire with Del Bigtree (02/03/22)
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243 views • February 04, 2022
The HighWire with Del Bigtree (02/03/22)
CANCELING COVID-
New High for Vaccine Failure; Freedom Convoy Goes Global; Unrest at HHS; Countries Roll Back Restrictions; Cancel Culture Cancels Self over Joe Rogan; Economic Forecaster Predicts End of Nations
Guest: Martin Armstrong
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree-02-03-22_OVIEOvgpGv5wJFl.html
CANCELING COVID-
New High for Vaccine Failure; Freedom Convoy Goes Global; Unrest at HHS; Countries Roll Back Restrictions; Cancel Culture Cancels Self over Joe Rogan; Economic Forecaster Predicts End of Nations
Guest: Martin Armstrong
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-highwire-with-del-bigtree-02-03-22_OVIEOvgpGv5wJFl.html
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