Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apple Music , Graphine Oxcide - Who would have guessed ?
153 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday |

I have always liked Apple. Things like this are making me not like them as much anymore. But they do have great products.  I use a Macbook Air and have an I phone. That is how I am able to do these videos.  And I save my pics and videos in I Cloud.  I pay for that of course. 

Keywords
musiccabalapple

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket