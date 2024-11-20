What did Jesus say about Himself?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many today argue against Christianity by saying that Jesus never claimed to be God explicitly nor made Himself equal to God. But with even surface level scrutiny we can immediately dismiss these claims. Today we will see from His own words how He claimed equality with God, claimed pre-existence, claimed a divine origin, did only the things God does and even explicitly said that He was the God revealed in the Old Testament.
✅ Stay Connected ✅
✅ Watch Ad Free ✅
✅ Download ALL My Content ✅
🦊 Join the Fennec Fox Club (Community Chat) 🦊
https://substack.com/chat/1988794
✝️ Statement of Faith ✝️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/statement-of-faith
📢 Read My Testimony 📢
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-and-why-i-became-a-christian
🙏 Support My Work 🙏
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-support-my-work
🕒 Short Videos to Wake Up Your Friends 🕒
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/share-my-work
❤️ Encouragement & The Gospel ❤️
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/words-of-encouragement
---------------------------------------
📖 BIBLE STUDIES 📖
---------------------------------------
How to Be a Berean: A Fennec Fox Guide
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/how-to-be-a-berean-a-fennec-fox-guide
The Great Delusion:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-delusion
Learn the Truth About the End Times:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/end-times-series
Learn the Truth About the Trinity:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-trinity-series
Learn the Truth About the Sabbath:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sabbath-series
Learn the Truth About the Afterlife:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-afterlife-series
Learn the Truth About Cosmology:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/cosmology-series
Learn the Truth About Satan:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/know-thine-enemy-what-the-bible-actually
Learn the Truth About the Eucharist:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-great-error-of-transubstantiation-c0d
Learn the Truth About the Apostle Paul:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/was-paul-a-false-apostle
Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot of Mystery Babylon:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-eastern-orthodoxy-is-a-harlot
Did the Catholic Church Create Islam?
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/did-the-catholic-church-create-islam-e54
Learn the Truth About Seventh Day Adventism:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/adventism-ellen-white-and-mystery
Learn the Truth About Donald Trump:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/king-jehu-trump-the-light-bringer
Learn the Truth About the Masoretic Text:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-masoretic-psyop
1000% Proof that Jesus is the Messiah (Psalm 22 Deep Dive):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/1000-proof-that-jesus-is-the-messiah
Learn the Truth About the Sacred Name:
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-sacred-name-controversy
The Heliocentric Conspiracy
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/the-heliocentric-conspiracy
Why the Jews Are Not God's Chosen People (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/why-the-jews-are-not-gods-chosen-c85
Should Christians Be Involved in Politics? (2024):
https://www.danceoflife.com/p/should-christians-get-involved-in
00:00 - Introduction & Review
09:48 - Jesus Accused of Blasphemy 5 Times
12:12 - Jesus Claims Equality with God
50:29 - Jesus Does What YHWH Does
1:06:31 - Jesus Receives Worship
1:14:48 - Jesus Claims Divinity
1:22:17 - Jesus Claims Pre-Existence
1:46:02 - Final Thoughts / Summary